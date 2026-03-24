Man climbs into hippo enclosure with iPad to photograph Moo Deng

A man in Thailand was arrested after climbing into the enclosure of a pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo to capture close-up photos of the popular young hippo, Moo Deng. According to zoo officials, the incident occurred while staff members were busy with other duties.

CCTV footage later revealed the man trespassing into the restricted area and climbing down into the enclosure carrying an iPad, apparently hoping to take photographs of the animals from inside their habitat.

The video shows Moo Deng’s mother, Jona, quickly reacting to the intruder. As the man moved around the enclosure, the adult hippo approached him and repeatedly issued loud warning bellows, a clear sign of distress and an attempt to warn the stranger away.

Despite the obvious warning signals, the man continued to move around the enclosure. Footage shows him cautiously circling around Jona before briefly disappearing from the camera’s view. Moments later, Moo Deng wandered into the frame, seemingly curious about the unusual situation.

🇹🇭 CCTV captured the moment a Thai content creator entered the enclosure of the pygmy hippo Moo Deng this evening while staff were occupied



Khao Kheow Open Zoo confirmed Moo Deng was unharmed. The man was apprehended and handed over to police. pic.twitter.com/MjVF6YIkVI Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — Planet (@zaibi0117) March 18, 2026

The man then returned to the centre of the enclosure, where he became fully visible on the CCTV camera again. From there, he began taking photographs of both Jona and Moo Deng with his tablet. At one point, Moo Deng slowly approached him out of curiosity. The man appeared to briefly consider reaching out toward the young hippo.

However, Moo Deng hesitated and stepped back as Jona once again bellowed loudly at the intruder. The warning caused the man to pull his hand away. After capturing the footage he wanted, the man handed his iPad to someone standing outside the enclosure. He then climbed back over the barrier and exited the area.

JFC just leave her alone! Just watch and take a picture from outside her enclosure like a normal person. — Snowcat Tish (@SnowcatTish) March 18, 2026

Authorities later arrested the man for trespassing onto private property and illegally entering an animal enclosure. Fortunately, zoo officials confirmed that neither Moo Deng nor Jona was harmed during the incident. The man also left the enclosure without sustaining any injuries.

Following the event, the zoo shared an update with the public, explaining that both hippos were examined by veterinary staff as a precaution. According to the zoo, the animals were found to be healthy and will continue to receive follow-up checks to ensure their wellbeing.

pic.twitter.com/sMipofGDn2 — The Coffee with the Chicory ☕ 🇮🇹 🦆 (@DaCoffeeChicory) March 18, 2026

Moo Deng has become a beloved attraction thanks to her playful personality and adorable appearance, making her especially popular with visitors and online audiences.

However, zoo staff stressed that incidents like this can put both animals and people at risk. While many fans would love the chance to get closer photographs of Moo Deng and her mother, entering animal enclosures can cause serious stress for the animals and create dangerous situations for everyone involved.

Don't mess with our Moo Deng or be arrested!!! https://t.co/WKM4ijcUF7 — Fan Page | Moo Deng (@MooDengSOL) March 18, 2026

It’s baffling that someone would risk harming an animal—and themselves—just for a closer look. Glad security stepped in and Moo Deng is safe — MmedaraAbasi Akpan (@rodwavevibe) March 18, 2026

Kidnapping attemp of a global celebrity 😆the perpetrator must be punished … moo deng is a treasure to all humanity!! — Mattyferari (@Mattyferari) March 18, 2026

It’s bad that when Moo Deng first went viral, a few individuals harassed her a handful of times. But the zoo’s director quickly intervened by increasing security and issuing legal warnings. On top of that, visitors have always been limited to weekends to ensure Moo Deng’s comfort — yam (@sighyam) February 17, 2025

Please don’t mess with Moo again! — Resin (@1rUncut) March 18, 2026

I bet it was for a selfie. Idiot — Palmer (@Palmerrr0) March 18, 2026

Leave Moo Deng alone. Some people really don’t understand boundaries — MmedaraAbasi Akpan (@rodwavevibe) March 21, 2026

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