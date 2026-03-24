Princess Beatrice’s husband denies rumours of marriage trouble

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have recently faced speculation about their marriage, with rumours circulating that the couple were experiencing difficulties following renewed attention on the York family and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The speculation intensified after Edoardo, an Italian aristocrat and property developer, appeared to be spending more time travelling for work and posting scenic images from luxury locations on social media. Edoardo founded a high-end international interior design and property consultancy, and business travel is a regular part of his professional life.

However, observers began questioning the timing and frequency of the trips, particularly as Princess Beatrice is believed to be under considerable stress amid the ongoing turmoil surrounding the York family. The royal, who is the niece of King Charles, is also raising two young children, which has reportedly added further pressure during an already challenging period.

Some sources suggested the couple had been struggling to navigate the situation. According to earlier reports, insiders claimed that “things haven’t been great” between Beatrice and Edoardo, suggesting the pair had different approaches to the recent family controversy.

Princess Beatrice’s husband denies speculation about ‘crumbling’ marriage (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The rumours quickly spread across social media and celebrity gossip outlets, with some commentators suggesting Edoardo’s frequent travel and public posts could signal strain within the relationship.

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But the speculation was firmly addressed over the weekend when Edoardo was approached by reporters from The Mail on Sunday. He denied that there were any problems in his marriage to the 37-year-old princess.

Friends of the couple have also stepped forward to defend the relationship, pushing back against the idea that the pair are facing serious difficulties.

One close friend dismissed the rumours entirely, explaining that the couple are simply dealing with the demands of work and family life. According to the source, the only challenge they are navigating is “their busy jobs and looking after their children”.

“They’ve both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids.”

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shuts down rumours about marriage to Princess Beatrice (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Supporters of the couple say the recent travel schedules should not be seen as unusual given their professional commitments. Edoardo’s career regularly requires international travel to meet clients and oversee projects, while Beatrice has continued to balance royal engagements and professional responsibilities alongside family life.

The couple married in 2020 and have generally kept their relationship relatively private compared with other members of the royal family. Despite the recent speculation, those close to them insist their marriage remains strong.

For now, the pair appear focused on managing their careers and raising their children while navigating the wider pressures that often accompany life connected to the British royal family.

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