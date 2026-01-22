Iowa man allegedly killed his wife; her skin was peeling from her body after he stabbed her in their apartment

An Iowa man is being held on a $1 million bond, accused of first-degree murder after authorities say he planned and executed the fatal stabbing of his wife in their apartment early Friday morning.

James Martin, 47, stands accused of killing 41-year-old Amber Martin. Police responded to a stabbing report at an apartment on Spring Rose Circle just before 6:40 a.m. Upon entering, officers found Amber Martin suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, James Martin admitted to killing his wife. Detectives detailed a premeditated attack, writing, “In the hours leading up to the defendant killing the victim, the defendant formulated a plan to kill the victim.”

Amber Martin/Facebook

The document further states, “The defendant retrieved a kitchen knife and surprised the victim as she exited another room and stabbed the victim repeatedly.” Authorities took James Martin into custody after evidence corroborated his statements and witness observations. Detectives have not publicly disclosed a potential motive.

Amber Martin was a medical laboratory scientist supervisor for the University of Iowa Health Care system, having started in September. Her supervisor, Connie Floerchinger, expressed profound grief, telling Muddy River News, “My entire staff and I are shocked and horrified by Amber’s death.

She was sweet, smart, and had an amazing personality… Our community and the field of clinical microbiology will not be the same without her.” Previously, both Amber and James Martin worked as medical researchers at the Quincy Medical Group.

Amber Martin/Facebook

Ann Ostermiller, who trained Amber there, remembered her as “a wonderful woman.” Ostermiller said, “She was vivacious, kind, and loved by all her coworkers. Jim was quieter and more reserved. This murder is beyond the comprehension of those who knew them… They seemed to be such a close and loving couple.

I cannot imagine what transpired to change their relationship so much.” James Martin is currently held at the Johnson County Jail.

