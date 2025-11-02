New Mexico Man Kills and Dismembers Mother, Keeps Her Remains in Freezer for Weeks

An Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged with murder after police discovered the dismembered remains of his missing mother inside her home, authorities confirmed this week.

Leroy Vallejos, 49, was booked into the Metro Detention Center and faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence. According to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Vallejos confessed to choking his 69-year-old mother, Ernestina Lucero, to death about three weeks ago.

Investigators said Vallejos told officers he believed his mother was conspiring against him with a group he described as “people giving their lives to darkness”, according to the KRQE.

The investigation began after officers conducted a welfare check at Lucero’s home near Rhode Island and Copper NE. Vallejos reportedly told a home health care company that he had not seen his mother for a week but still requested payment for her care. When police arrived at the residence, Vallejos let them inside and claimed his mother had gone to Mexico.

Officers grew suspicious after finding Lucero’s medication still in her bedroom. A search of the home led to the discovery of garbage bags containing human remains inside a large freezer. The state Office of the Medical Investigator later confirmed the remains belonged to a woman.

Detectives returned to the residence and found additional evidence, including a saw with dried blood under the kitchen sink. Homicide investigators also learned that another family member had reported Lucero missing days earlier, prompting police to issue a missing persons bulletin on October 23.

According to APD, Vallejos used his mother’s debit card to withdraw money and sold her vehicle before she was reported missing. These actions, combined with his confession, led to his arrest.

Police said Vallejos admitted to killing Lucero during a heated argument but offered inconsistent explanations about what happened afterward. Authorities believe he acted alone.

“This was a deeply disturbing crime, and our investigators worked tirelessly to uncover the truth behind Ms. Lucero’s disappearance,” an APD spokesperson said. The motive remains under investigation, but officials say Vallejos’s statements indicate signs of paranoia and delusional thinking.

Vallejos remains in custody without bond as the investigation continues. Police said forensic analysis is underway to determine how long Lucero had been dead before her remains were discovered.

The case has shocked the Albuquerque community, with neighbors describing Lucero as a kind woman who lived quietly and was often seen tending her garden before she vanished.