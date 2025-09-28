Huntsville Police Sergeant Indicted After Citizen Complaint Leads to Arrest

A Huntsville Police sergeant has been indicted and arrested following a citizen complaint that sparked a criminal investigation.

According to jail records, Sgt. Timothy Richards was booked into the Madison County Jail just after 3:30 p.m. He was charged with criminal use of defensive spray by a police officer. Richards was released less than an hour later on a $10,000 bond.

The Huntsville Police Department confirmed Richards’ rank and said he has been placed on administrative leave while the case plays out. “The Huntsville Police Department is aware of the indictment and arrest of Sgt. Timothy Richards. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Huntsville Police Sergeant Arrested After Citizen Says “He Went Too Far” (Photo by Getty Images)

Officials explained that on Monday, August 11, a citizen complaint led HPD to ask the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to take over the criminal investigation. That request ultimately resulted in the indictment.

“The matter is now in the hands of the judicial system, and we respect the legal process that is underway. As this is an active case, no additional details or comments will be provided,” the department added.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

No other information about what led to the charge has been released, and police say they will not provide further details while the case is pending.

The charge against Richards is unusual, as it specifically accuses him of the unlawful use of defensive spray, a chemical tool often carried by officers. Prosecutors have not yet outlined exactly what actions led to the indictment, leaving the public waiting for more clarity as the case moves forward.

Richards’ swift release on bond has already drawn attention in the community, with many eager to learn more about the circumstances behind the charge. For now, the sergeant remains on leave while both the judicial process and the internal review at HPD continue.