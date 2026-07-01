Georgia farmer warns lost China trade could leave producers ‘doomed’

A veteran farmer in southern Georgia says his business is struggling to survive as falling commodity prices, rising production costs and reduced access to international markets place increasing pressure on rural communities.

Franz Roland, who has worked in agriculture for more than four decades, said the past year had been among the most financially challenging of his career. Despite enduring droughts, economic downturns and fluctuating markets over the years, he said current conditions had made it extremely difficult to operate profitably.

‘With the prices like they are today, we don’t, I mean, we’re not gonna make any money,’ Roland said in a television interview. ‘We just try to figure out a way to not lose so much.’

Roland lives in a part of Georgia where President Donald Trump has traditionally enjoyed strong political support. Although the farmer did not directly blame Trump for his difficulties, he expressed disappointment over what he viewed as a lack of effective support from Washington.

‘We’ve lost our market share, our trade to China. I don’t know who dropped the ball in Washington,’ he said.

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His comments prompted online debate, with some critics linking the agricultural sector’s difficulties to US tariffs and ongoing trade tensions with China.

International trade remains particularly important for American farmers because overseas buyers purchase large quantities of products such as soybeans, corn, and cotton. China has historically been a major destination for US agricultural exports, meaning any disruption in that relationship can have significant consequences for producers.

Trade disputes between Washington and Beijing have created uncertainty for farmers during Trump’s time in office. Federal assistance programs have previously been introduced to help agricultural businesses manage losses, but farmers have often argued that temporary financial support cannot fully replace stable export markets and long-term trading relationships.

Producers are also dealing with higher operating expenses. Fertilizer, fuel, machinery, repairs and other essential costs have become increasingly difficult to manage, particularly when the prices farmers receive for their crops remain low.

Diesel fuel is a major expense for large agricultural operations, while equipment purchases and maintenance can require substantial investment. Together, these pressures have left many farmers struggling to limit their losses rather than generate a profit.

For Roland, restoring international trade is essential to the survival of farming communities. ‘They got to get this trade back or we all going to be doomed,’ he warned.

His remarks have also renewed discussion about the relationship between rural voters and the political leaders they support. Critics of the MAGA movement argue that issues such as immigration, national identity and cultural concerns can sometimes influence voting decisions more strongly than economic conditions.

Supporters of Trump reject suggestions that their choices are based primarily on cultural or racial grievances. They say their support reflects concerns about border security, national sovereignty, economic independence and traditional values.

The economic difficulties affecting farmers, however, extend beyond one president or political party. Agricultural communities have faced years of low commodity prices, unpredictable weather, changing climate conditions, rising costs and growing competition in global markets.

Roland’s interview attracted attention because it appeared to show the tension between his continued political loyalty and his frustration with the government’s response to the agricultural crisis.

Rather than assigning responsibility to one individual, he focused on the feeling that farmers had been neglected by policymakers. ‘Somebody wasn’t looking out for us,’ he said.

As farmers continue to confront financial uncertainty, Roland’s comments reflect wider concerns about whether government policies can restore export opportunities and provide the long-term stability rural businesses need to survive.