Amy Mickelson has expressed support for her husband, golf star Phil Mickelson, following the publication of a report containing several allegations about his conduct during his career.

The report, written by journalist Alan Shipnuck for Skratch, detailed claims involving the six-time major champion, who currently competes in LIV Golf. The allegations include inappropriate behavior, marital infidelity, and an accusation of nonconsensual physical contact involving a female employee at a San Diego golf club.

Mickelson’s representatives have disputed parts of the report, saying some claims are false while others relate to mistakes he has previously addressed. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Ashley Perez, the wife of professional golfer Pat Perez, alleged that Mickelson showed her an explicit image of himself in 2015. She also responded publicly this week to criticism she received after discussing the alleged incident.

The report further claimed Mickelson had inappropriate physical contact with a female golf club employee and was unfaithful to Amy, whom he married in 1996.

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In a statement provided to the Daily Mail, a spokeswoman for Mickelson said Amy continues to stand by her husband with “’extraordinary grace” and “unwavering love.”

(Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA TOUR)

The statement added she has “the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.”

Skratch also reported that Mickelson allegedly asked employees at The Bridges Club in California to carry his phone around the golf course so his location would appear differently to his wife. The club is located near the family’s home in Rancho Santa Fe.

One club member, who reportedly played golf with Mickelson regularly. “Phil would give his phone to a young man in the pro shop and pay him $500 to drive around the course for three or four hours. Amy was tracking his phone; that way, she would think he was out on the golf course. That gave Phil the time to sneak and have his secret rendezvous.”

A spokesperson for Mickelson rejected what they described as a misleading presentation of disputed and previously acknowledged claims.

The spokesperson said: “Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately.

“Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.

“No person, no article, and no book can present an accurate, complete, or personal story of the life Mr. Mickelson and his family have lived. His story, struggles, and recovery belong to him and to the people who have shared it closely alongside him.”

Mickelson has not personally issued a detailed public response to each allegation included in the report.