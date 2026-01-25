“How many more lives need to be lost?” Minneapolis mayor demands answers from Trump over federal shootings

The mayor of Minneapolis has called on President Donald Trump to “be a leader” after a US citizen was shot dead by federal agents in an incident captured on video. Just after 9 am on Saturday, Border Patrol agents fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti near Glam Doll Donuts at 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue. Officials confirmed Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing is the third shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis in recent weeks, following the January 7 death of a woman shot by an ICE officer and another incident days later in which a man was wounded.

At a press briefing, Mayor Jacob Frey said the footage he reviewed showed six federal agents “pummeling” a man before shooting him several times in the chest. He condemned the federal presence in the city, calling the immigration crackdown an “invasion” by masked agents acting without accountability.

“Put Minneapolis, put America first,” Frey said, urging the president to “take action now and remove these federal agents.” “How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” he asked, adding that the operations are “not creating safety in our city.”

“How many more lives need to be lost before this administration realizes that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values? How many local and national leaders must plead with you, Donald Trump, to end this operation?”

Frey said such tactics were ones Americans had seen used overseas but “never here in America,” where a city is being “invaded by its own federal government.” “I’m done being told that our community members are responsible for the vitriol in our streets. I’m done being told that our local elected officials are solely responsible for turning down the temperature,” he said.

He pointed to a protest the day before, where 15,000 people marched peacefully. “Not a single broken window, not a single injury,” Frey said. “Those peaceful protests embody the very principles that both Minneapolis and America were founded upon.”

Turning his criticism back to the federal presence, he warned that agents’ actions were eroding trust in law enforcement and democracy. “So to everyone listening, stand with Minneapolis. Stand up for America. Recognize that your children will ask you what side you were on… This is not what America is about. This is not a partisan issue. This is an American issue.”

He added, “This administration and everyone involved in this operation should be reflecting… What exactly are you accomplishing?” Addressing Trump directly, Frey said, “To President Trump, this is a moment to act like a leader. Let’s achieve peace. Let’s end this operation, and I’m telling you, our city will come back, and safety will be restored.”

Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino later confirmed the officer involved had served with the agency for eight years. The Department of Homeland Security said Pretti was armed and that a firearm and two magazines were recovered. In a statement posted on X, DHS said the incident began as a “targeted operation against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

“An individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” the statement said. “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

DHS added: “The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID – this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.” Video circulating online appears to show agents wrestling Pretti to the ground before shots are fired, after which agents scatter.

Law enforcement sources said Pretti had no serious criminal record. Chief O’Hara confirmed he was a “lawful gun owner” with a permit, noting that Minnesota law allows open carry with a permit. Records show Pretti attended the University of Minnesota and held an active nursing license issued in 2021.

Following the shooting, tensions escalated around the scene. DHS said “about 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement,” prompting crowd-control measures. Federal agents were seen using tear gas and pepper balls, while the Minnesota State Patrol later declared an “unlawful assembly.”

Protesters blocked streets with dumpsters and furniture, chanting “ICE go home!” and calling agents “Nazis,” while insisting immigrants were welcome in the city. Two small fires were reported and extinguished. Multiple arrests were made, though officials have not confirmed how many.

Governor Tim Walz responded sharply on X after speaking with the White House. “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he wrote.

“The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.” Senator Amy Klobuchar said, “There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis and I am working to get more information.”

There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis and I am working to get more information. I will update as soon as possible. To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 24, 2026

“To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: Get ICE out of our state NOW,” she added.

State Senate Democratic leader Erin Murphy said: “ICE is a brutal invading force that acts without accountability or the most basic respect for human dignity or life. These agents of violence need to be brought to justice.”

Protests have intensified in recent weeks as federal operations continue in Minneapolis following the January 7 killing of Renee Good by an agent. The latest fatal shooting has further deepened the divide between local leaders and the federal government, with calls growing louder for the operation to end.

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.



The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

