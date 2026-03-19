Seann William Scott says his daughter may be “horrified” when she finally watches American Pie

Seann William Scott says he is curious to see how his daughter will react when she eventually watches the movie that made him famous. The actor, best known for playing Steve Stifler in the American Pie franchise, admits he has no idea whether his daughter will find the films hilarious or be completely shocked by them.

Scott, now 49, revealed that he is still regularly recognized as Stifler in public. These encounters often leave his five-year-old daughter Frankie Rose confused, since she does not yet understand the references people make to her father’s iconic character.

The actor shared during a recent interview that fans still call him by the name of the loud and mischievous jock he played more than two decades ago.

“The other day I was at a restaurant and somebody walked by and went, ‘Hey, Stifler, how you doing?’ And I go, ‘Good!’ Because, honestly, you don’t want to like, break their heart and say, ‘No, I’m not really that guy,'” he shared. Moments like that can be puzzling for his daughter, who has no idea who Stifler is.

(Photo by Raymond Liu/Disney via Getty Images)

“But my daughter was with me, she’s like, ‘Daddy, what is going on? Who’s Stifler?’ She’s only five and I will never let her watch any of those movies. No! I’m joking. One day, I will have the conversation and show them to her and she’s either gonna be horrified and be like – ‘Daddy?!?’ or she’s gonna laugh her a*s off.”

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Scott first played the unforgettable character in 1999’s American Pie, a teen comedy that quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. He returned to the role in three sequels: American Pie 2 in 2001, American Wedding in 2003, and American Reunion in 2012.

Despite being strongly associated with the character, Scott says he appreciates the role that launched his career. “I love that movie so much. I wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for that movie.” The actor also reflected on the possibility of returning for another installment alongside co-stars such as Jason Biggs, Tara Reid, and Alyson Hannigan.

“Oh my gosh, to hang out with everybody again, it would be great. I don’t think another American Pie will ever happen, but it’s fun to think about. Though they don’t seem to be making a ton of comedies any more – which is a shame.”

“But they are making another Scary Movie, so you never know,” he added. Scott is currently promoting his new horror film Dolly, which is now showing in cinemas across the U.K.

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