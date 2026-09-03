Florida ‘Black Widow’ Accused of Drugging and Extorting Older Men She Met on Dating Apps

A 39-year-old Florida woman authorities are dubbing “Black Widow” is accused of targeting older men on dating apps and drugging and extorting them.

Samantha Adams is charged with second-degree attempted murder, tampering with evidence and possession of prescription drugs including oxycodone, hydrocodone and alprazolam, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams allegedly mixed the victim’s drink with benzodiazepine, which is found in anxiety medications and muscle relaxers. The victim ended up in the hospital and tested positive for the drug.

“She tried to kill him. She tried to overdose him. She tried to extort him,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video.

The investigation began Aug. 20 when the victim suspected Adams had drugged him. He explained he met Adams, whom he only knew as “Nala,” on a dating app. They were at his house a few days earlier when they got into an argument over the car he bought for her. She took her purse and left before returning with two whiskey drinks.

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He drank the whiskey as “things progressed romantically” before she suddenly stopped and demanded $1,000, cops said. He refused and Adams left. Later that night, he began feeling groggy before passing out. He was taken to the hospital.

Doctors determined he suffered an overdose of benzodiazepine, but the victim said that he was not taking any medication that contained that drug. He also recalled other instances of feeling groggy and passing out when he was drinking with Adams — including an incident in which he accidentally backed into a police cruiser, cops said.

Investigators also spoke with another man who had similar experiences with Adams, the affidavit stated.

“We refer to her as Black Widow,” Judd said. Deputies arrested Adams last week. She allegedly was in possession of several prescription drugs. She’s in the Polk County Jail without bond. Her next court date is set for Sept. 29.

“It is possible that there could be more people out there who have been victimized by Samantha Adams,” Judd said. “Her motivation is money, and as we have seen with this case, she is willing to go to great lengths to get money — including murder.”