Amelia Dimoldenberg shocks fans by ending ‘Chicken Shop Date’ after 12 years

Amelia Dimoldenberg is bringing her hugely popular celebrity interview series Chicken Shop Date to an end after 12 years, marking a major turning point for the British presenter and producer.

Dimoldenberg announced the decision in an Instagram post, explaining that she had reached a point where she felt ready to leave the series behind and begin a new chapter. The programme will conclude with a final run of episodes, although a specific release date for those episodes has not been announced.

The decision brings an end to one of YouTube’s most recognisable celebrity interview formats. Chicken Shop Date began in 2014 as a column for a youth magazine before evolving into the video series that made Dimoldenberg an international internet personality.

Its appeal came from a deliberately awkward style of celebrity interviewing, with Dimoldenberg sitting across from famous guests in chicken shops and creating uncomfortable, funny and often unexpectedly revealing conversations. Over the years, the guest list has included Billie Eilish, Andrew Garfield, Cher, Central Cee and Jack Harlow.

(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

The scale of the series grew significantly as Dimoldenberg’s own audience expanded. Her YouTube channel has amassed over 4.4 million followers, while Chicken Shop Date reached 1 billion total views during its 10th year.

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Dimoldenberg reflected on the significance of the programme in her announcement, recalling that she was 17 when she imagined she might meet the love of her life during a date in a chicken shop. She described the series as her own romantic comedy and expressed gratitude to the viewers who had followed her throughout its run.

The ending also comes as Dimoldenberg continues to build a career beyond the show. Her production company, Dimz Inc., has expanded her work into original programming and other entertainment projects.

One of those projects is a romantic comedy being developed by Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures. Dimoldenberg is attached to star in and produce the film, which centres on a journalist whose carefully organised life changes after a celebrity interview unexpectedly develops into a romance.

She has also expanded into original YouTube programming. In 2025, Dimz Inc. partnered with Formula 1 for Passenger Princess, a four part series in which Dimoldenberg learned to drive with help from Formula 1 drivers including George Russell, Ollie Bearman, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz.

Her growing production ambitions and upcoming acting work suggest that the end of Chicken Shop Date is part of a wider career shift. The series established Dimoldenberg as a distinctive entertainment personality, while her newer projects are giving her opportunities to work as an actor, writer, producer and creator.