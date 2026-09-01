Ariana Grande to change footwear for final tour shows to support injury

Ariana Grande will wear “cosy footwear” instead of her signature heels during the final shows of her Eternal Sunshine Tour after sustaining a foot injury.

Ariana Grande has revealed that she will not wear her signature stilettos for the final two shows of her Eternal Sunshine Tour after suffering a minor foot injury.

In a message shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Grande said she would wear “cosy footwear” during her performances at The O2 Arena in London this week. She explained that she is recovering from a deep cut and has been bandaged.

“My sweet petals, I wanted to let you know I will need to be in cozy footwear for this evening’s show (and possibly tomorrow’s) as I am bandaged up underneath, recovering from a minor injury,” she wrote. “It is not a sprain or anything muscular but just a deep cut!”

Grande reassured fans that there was no reason for concern and explained that the injury could affect how much weight she puts on her foot.

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omg my poor girl why was she limping i really hope she’s okay :( pic.twitter.com/ANca6Q8PXH — ꕤ ariana grande news network ꕤ (@arianagbnewsnet) August 29, 2026

“So when you see me tonight without my signature heels, or even possibly having a little trouble putting weight on that foot, that is why!” the 33-year-old continued. “But please do not fret. On with the show and I am on the mend!”

She also thanked fans ahead of her final performances.

“I cannot wait to perform for you tonight and tomorrow (even if I am a few inches shorter than usual)… I love you always,” she added.

Grande is scheduled to perform the final show of the Eternal Sunshine Tour on Tuesday night. She will then take a hiatus.

Ariana Grande is wearing UGG-style boots tonight as she recovers from her foot injury. pic.twitter.com/FcLsTyz9qJ — ؘ (@HitsAndCharts) August 31, 2026

At a Chicago concert in early August, Grande said, “Human beings can need a break sometimes,” while discussing her decision to step away.