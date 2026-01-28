Florida 18-Year-Old Girl arrested after allegedly hitting Mother with Pork Chop during drunken argument

A Florida teenager is facing a domestic battery charge after authorities say an argument with her mother escalated into a physical confrontation that included, according to police, a thrown pork chop. 18-year-old Farrah Kernan through online jail records. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office took Kernan into custody on Thursday, January 22, following a 911 call made by her mother, Cynthia Kernan.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cynthia told officers that her daughter had been drinking earlier in the day, which eventually led to a heated verbal disagreement between the two. The situation allegedly turned physical during the argument.

“Cynthia stated that during the argument, Farrah smacked her in the face with her right hand,” the affidavit reads. Cynthia also told deputies that she had video evidence of the incident. Officers reviewed the footage, which was recorded by one of Cynthia’s friends, and said it appeared to show Farrah striking her mother, followed by Cynthia recoiling backward.

The affidavit also details an additional allegation that was not captured on video. Cynthia told police that “prior to the video recording, Farrah also threw a pork chop at her, which was not captured on video.” The responding officer noted that they “observed food residue on Cynthia’s left shoulder, which was consistent with her statement.”

When deputies spoke with Farrah, the affidavit states that she “appeared confused and provided statements that were inconsistent with the evidence and not relevant to the battery.” The report goes on to say that “Farrah later becomes emotionally upset, began screaming and crying, and continued to act uncooperatively.”

Kernan was arrested on a single count of domestic battery and booked into custody on a $2,500 bond. At the time of reporting, it was unclear whether she had hired legal representation. Court records also indicate she has not yet entered a plea. The affidavit does not specify whether Cynthia sustained any physical injuries.

Under Florida law, domestic battery involves intentional and unwanted touching or striking of a person who qualifies as a family or household member. That category includes parents, children, spouses, former spouses, relatives by blood or marriage, people who live or have lived together as a family, and individuals who share a child.

If convicted of this first-degree misdemeanor, Kernan could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Additional consequences may include a court-ordered 26-week Batterer’s Intervention Program, up to 12 months of probation, community service, and the loss of certain civil rights, such as concealed carry privileges. A judge could also impose a no-contact order to protect her mother.

