Royal Fallout Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Could Be Shut Out of Family Gatherings After New Epstein Scandal

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew may soon find themselves uninvited from some of the most traditional royal family events. As per Express News UK, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the former couple is unlikely to make appearances at upcoming Christmas or Easter gatherings because of the Duchess of York’s latest scandal.

This time, the controversy comes from Ferguson’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Just days ago, it was revealed that she emailed Epstein in 2011, shortly after he was released from prison for child sex offenses. In the email, she called him her “supreme friend” and apologized for distancing herself in a past interview.

Her spokesperson tried to explain the move, saying the duchess only reached out because she feared Epstein might sue her for defamation. But the damage was already done. Several charities have since cut ties with her, and the story has thrown her back into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein (Photo by News Syndication)

King Charles hasn’t addressed the scandal publicly, but the fallout could stretch far into the family’s private life. Ferguson, 65, has continued living at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, 65, even though neither of them holds an active royal role. While they haven’t been part of official duties for years, they’ve often been spotted at family-centered events such as Christmas Day walkabouts, Easter services, and funerals.

Not long ago, both Andrew and Sarah were seen at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. Their presence didn’t sit well with everyone. Reports claimed Prince William wasn’t thrilled about his uncle’s attempts to chat during the solemn occasion. Fitzwilliams criticized Andrew’s “attempts at joviality with Prince William,” calling them “poor taste.”

Now, Fitzwilliams believes the line has been crossed. He told Express.UK, “It is highly unlikely that either Andrew or Sarah will be seen at the forthcoming royal Christmas or at future royal Easter services.”

That prediction may hit their daughters hardest. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have largely stayed out of their parents’ scandals, but Fitzwilliams warned the situation could still take a toll. “Beatrice and Eugenie will find their parents’ predicament devastating,” he said.

The developments put Sarah Ferguson back under a shadow she has struggled to escape for decades. For Andrew, it’s yet another reminder of how much his Epstein connection has cost him. For the royal family, it raises the question of whether the presence of two scandal-linked figures would overshadow the very gatherings meant to symbolize unity and tradition.

Ferguson has not appeared in public since Monday, and the silence has only fueled speculation about how she will handle the crisis. As for Andrew, his exile from royal duties remains firmly in place, and this latest twist may ensure his path back into public favor is all but closed.

For now, all eyes are on whether King Charles and Prince William will draw a firm boundary at the holidays. If Fitzwilliams is correct, Christmas and Easter may mark the first official events where Andrew and Sarah’s absence speaks louder than their presence.