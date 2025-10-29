Former Ole Miss Worker Says She Lost Her Job for Criticizing Charlie Kirk and and She’s Fighting Back

Here’s what’s unfolding: Lauren Stokes, who used to work at the University of Mississippi, has reportedly filed a federal lawsuit against Chancellor Glenn Boyce, arguing she was wrongfully terminated for exercising her right to free speech.

Stokes says the trouble started on September 10, shortly after Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated. On her personal Instagram account, she reposted someone else’s comment that referred to Kirk as a “yt supremacist and reimagined Klan” figure who “wreaked havoc on our communities, condemning children and the populace at large to mass death for the sake of keeping their automatic guns.” (In internet lingo, “yt” stands for “white.”) She later took the post down, apologized, and said: “My husband and I do not support violence of any sort.”

Also Read: Video Shows Charlie Kirk’s Shooter Escaping Across Rooftops After Firing

In the suit, she emphasizes this key point: “We live in a war of words. People’s lives are destroyed not by things they did but by things they said or did not say, even privately, even after apologizing.”

She argues the university, as a public employer, cannot demand her alignment with a single viewpoint simply for using her private social media. “By terminating Lauren for reposting the speech in question, the University says its employees must conform to a point of view,” the complaint states.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Statement from Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce regarding hurtful, insensitive comments re-shared by staff member. pic.twitter.com/IIGYGQ2xeK — Ole Miss (@OleMiss) September 11, 2025

Her legal argument? Because Stokes made her remarks as a private citizen, not in her role at the university, and because her comments addressed “matters of public concern,” the First Amendment protects her speech. The lawsuit says the university only had the right to discipline her if she was speaking in her official capacity as a university representative.

What happened next, according to court records: On September 11, Stokes asked the university’s HR department for guidance after online backlash and alleged threats. She also met with members of the university police, who reportedly responded that the local PD would help provide security at her restaurant. Yet by lunchtime, she was told to resign — and by 12:50 p.m., she was terminated. Just 20 minutes later, Boyce issued a statement condemning her repost as “hurtful, insensitive” and against the university’s core values of civility, fairness, and dignity.

Read More: Pam Bondi Under Fire for Ignoring First Amendment in ‘Hate Speech’ Crackdown Promise

Stokes and her husband, who own a restaurant near campus, claim the fallout was personal and financial. The lawsuit alleges the restaurant received bomb and death threats, the couple shut it down for two weeks, and the university canceled catering orders with them. They also contend a university‐affiliated therapist cut ties with her, allegedly under university pressure — a move the lawsuit says may violate privacy laws.

What’s next? Stokes is asking for a jury trial and damages for emotional and financial harm. The university has declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

This case raises familiar questions: How far can a public institution go in regulating speech by its employees on private social media? And when is an employee’s speech “official” versus “private”? The outcome could have wider implications for public university employees around the country.