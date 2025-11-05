Brazen Robbery Caught on Camera at Valley Indoor Swap Meet as Inflation Fuels Crime Surge

A violent robbery at the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City left employees terrified and a security guard critically injured on Monday afternoon. Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 11 shows three masked men armed with hammers and guns storming into the jewelry section of the popular swap meet around 2 p.m. on November 3.

The suspects smashed through glass display cases, grabbing handfuls of jewelry and stuffing them into two large bags while panicked workers screamed for help. Two women were behind the counter when the robbery began. The footage captured one shouting, “No, no, no!” and “Get out!” Moments later, several gunshots rang out, sending shoppers running for cover.

“She started to hit the guy to get out, and a lot of people are saying, ‘you don’t do that, they have guns,’ but at the same time, that’s her family behind the counter,” the store owner’s daughter told FOX 11. “You don’t think about the gun, you just want to do something,” the owner said, visibly emotional.

The robbery marked the second time in two years that the family’s business has been targeted. They have operated their jewelry stand at the swap meet for nearly four decades. “It’s really difficult seeing people coming and taking your hard work,” the owner said.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Police said a 50-year-old security guard was shot during the chaos. When first responders arrived, the victim was unresponsive and not breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, though his current condition remains unknown.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that one suspect was arrested soon after the incident, while two others remain at large. Detectives have not yet released the names of the suspects or the injured guard.

The robbery has reignited concerns about rising violence in retail areas across Los Angeles. Local business owners said they are living in fear after a string of similar smash-and-grab incidents over the past year.

“It’s getting worse,” one nearby vendor said. “We come to work every day not knowing if we’ll go home safe.” Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the swap meet and nearby stores as they continue their search for the remaining suspects.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers. As one of the longest-running vendors at the swap meet, the family said they will reopen — but with heavier hearts and tighter security.