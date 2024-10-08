YouTuber Jack Doherty Crashes McLaren While Livestreaming from His Phone

In a recent incident, YouTuber and online personality Jack Doherty made headlines after crashing his custom McLaren 570S into a highway barrier while driving on a rain-soaked road. What sets this crash apart from others is that Doherty, who was just days away from his 21st birthday, was streaming the entire event online at the time of the crash.

In the footage, Doherty can be seen driving his six-figure McLaren while a friend films from the passenger seat. As they travel down the wet highway, Doherty appears to glance at his phone, and moments later, the car spins out of control, crashing into a barrier. The livestream ends abruptly, capturing the intense moment as it unfolds.

After the crash, Doherty posted a video detailing his version of events. He shared footage of the aftermath, including the clean-up process and a hospital visit for both him and his friend, who sustained a head injury during the collision. Doherty also spoke with his mother in the video, who had warned him about his reckless driving habits. Reflecting on the incident, Doherty acknowledged the lesson he learned, stating, “No more driving cars like this in the rain.”

While Doherty emphasized that the crash occurred at relatively low speeds and was due to hydroplaning, he made no mention of using his phone while driving. However, a clip of the livestream circulating online shows Doherty glancing at his phone just before losing control of the car. This has raised questions about distracted driving and whether his phone use contributed to the accident.

Forbes reported that even without the livestream footage, crash investigators can analyze a driver’s phone to determine if it was in use at the time of an accident. Data from a smartphone can reveal which apps were open and whether the phone was locked prior to the crash, helping authorities piece together what might have caused the incident.

In the U.S., penalties for using a phone while driving can range from $25 to $1,000. However, for someone like Doherty, who can afford a luxury supercar, such fines may not have much impact. Regardless, the crash serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving, especially when behind the wheel of a powerful vehicle.