Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA Host Slam Trump Over Nuclear Submarine Move in Russia Tensions

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA commentator Eric Bolling are calling out Donald Trump after the president reportedly ordered the repositioning of nuclear submarines in response to sharp rhetoric from a Russian official. And they’re not holding back.

During an appearance on Real America’s Voice on Thursday, Bolling sounded genuinely stunned over the move. “You hear President Trump saying I’m moving some nuclear subs into the Mediterranean into an area that would be more accessible to what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine,” he said. “My head exploded. Like, what are we doing here?”

Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA Host Shocked as Trump Moves Nuclear Subs Toward Russia (Real America’s Voice/screen grab)



Greene was quick to agree. While she’s long been one of Trump’s most vocal defenders, this time she didn’t hesitate to criticize the decision — though she added that she doesn’t think Trump fully supports the action himself.

“I’m 100% against it,” she said flatly. “But I also really think President Trump is, too. He campaigned on ending that war.”

She went on to suggest that Trump might be getting pulled in different directions by the people advising him, especially on foreign policy. “I think the voices that are the loudest in the Oval Office are pushing America to take a hard stance on Russia, and it’s not working.”

Greene pointed to recent developments involving businessman Steve Witkoff, who she said met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Greene, there’s talk of arranging a meeting between Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. If that happened, it would be a major moment in the ongoing conflict — and one Greene believes would focus on diplomacy instead of escalation.

“The sanctions haven’t worked,” she argued. “Trying to bully other countries and their business deals with Russia is not working. There needs to be a diplomatic peace process, and I really have big faith that President Trump will vote for that.”

It’s not often you see Trump allies publicly pushing back on him, especially when it comes to national security decisions. But Greene’s comments reveal just how divided some parts of the MAGA base are when it comes to American involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump’s Submarine Decision Blindsides MAGA Allies Who Say Strategy Makes No Sense (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



While Trump has built much of his political identity around being tough on foreign adversaries, he’s also repeatedly talked about his desire to end “endless wars” and promote diplomacy. Greene’s criticism hints that some of his supporters are worried he may be drifting from that message.

For now, it’s unclear what exactly Trump’s intentions are with the submarine positioning, or whether a meeting between the major world leaders is truly in the works. But one thing’s certain — even in MAGA circles, there’s growing tension over how America should handle the conflict in Ukraine. And Greene’s not afraid to say when she thinks things are going in the wrong direction.