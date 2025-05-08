Prince Harry’s Actions Compared to Meghan’s Father in Scathing Critique

Prince Harry has recently been compared to his father-in-law, Thomas Markle, in an unexpected critique by Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large, Charlotte Griffiths.

Griffiths pointed to Harry’s recent comments about “history repeating itself” in reference to Princess Diana’s death and suggested that the Duke of Sussex now finds himself in a similar position to Thomas Markle. She highlighted the irony, noting that Thomas Markle became known for his frequent interviews when he couldn’t get in touch with Meghan, saying, “If you remember Thomas Markle, when he couldn’t get hold of Meghan, he started doing interviews every six months”, reported GB News.

Griffiths then raised the possibility that Prince Harry could end up doing the same thing, remarking, “I think the same could happen with Prince Harry,” suggesting that his actions could take a similar turn over time.

The editor didn’t hold back, calling Harry out for “completely losing touch with reality” and accusing him of becoming “delusional” in his ongoing battles with the royal family. She also took a swipe at Harry’s most recent BBC interview, where he expressed frustration with the situation. Griffiths described the interview as showing “absolute desperation,” and added, “If he thinks getting in touch with his father is possible by speaking in a BBC interview and speaking to the media, which he claims to despise so much, he’s kind of lost the plot, I’m afraid.”

Ultimately, Griffiths believes that Harry and his family need to find a way to communicate directly, or else the situation will only continue to escalate. “They’ve got to find a way to communicate because this will keep happening,” she warned.

The comparison to Thomas Markle seems to reflect a growing frustration with Harry’s approach to addressing his issues with the royal family in the public eye. It remains to be seen whether Harry will choose to change tactics or continue with his outspoken media presence.