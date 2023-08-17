From Sobbing Defendant to ‘Hell on Wheels’: Ohio Teen Crashes at 100mph, Killing Boyfriend and Friend

In a shocking verdict, Ohio teen Mackenzie Shirilla earned the label “hell on wheels” by a stern judge, as she was convicted of a grisly double murder.

At just 17 years old, Shirilla deliberately crashed her car into the Plidco Building in Strongsville, Ohio at a blistering 100mph, taking the lives of her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and his 19-year-old friend, Davion Flanagan. Despite the fatal incident, Shirilla managed to survive the wreckage.

Courtroom footage painted a tumultuous picture of Shirilla’s relationship with Dominic, including threats to damage his car and discussions of a fatal crash. On the tragic night, the trio had reportedly consumed marijuana.

Photo: WKYC CHANNEL 3/YOUTUBE

Davion, an unintended victim, was described by prosecutor Michael O’Malley as mere “cargo” in Shirilla’s deadly plan. As the judge read the verdict, Shirilla was seen breaking down in tears, the weight of her actions settling in. “The decision was death,” the judge coldly remarked.

While Shirilla emerged from the crash requiring several surgeries, both Dominic and Davion were not as fortunate and were declared dead on site. Dominic’s grieving family pleaded for justice, emphasizing their wish for retribution and not revenge.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo was unwavering in her assessment, attributing Shirilla’s actions to a premeditated plan. Surveillance footage showcased her transformation from a seemingly responsible driver to someone bent on destruction, making no effort to brake as the car hurtled towards its fateful impact.

The teen now stares down a life sentence, with a parole consideration only in 2038. As she was escorted from the courtroom, cries of support from her backers echoed in the halls. Her sentencing is slated for August 21.