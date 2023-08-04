Women Show Greater Interest in Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Than Men, Intriguing Poll Reveals

According to a new survey by KFF, a significant proportion of American adults have heard of the latest category of weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. Almost half of the respondents expressed an interest in trying these medications.

A minority of respondents, less than 1 in 7, have previously had a weight loss prescription. Yet, about 60% of adults actively aiming for weight loss, and even 25% of those who aren’t, expressed willingness to try a prescription drug for weight loss, provided it’s deemed safe and effective.

The survey found that interest was particularly high among adults who had been medically advised that they were overweight or obese, and those attempting to lose more than 20 pounds.

The results also showed that women were significantly more inclined to try these drugs, with 51% expressing interest compared to 38% of men. Hispanic adults showed greater interest than their White or Black counterparts.

However, as participants learned more about the drugs, their interest seemed to decline. Fewer than a quarter would still be interested if the drug required regular injections, as is the case with Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Roughly 1 in 7 maintained interest upon learning they might regain weight once they stopped using the drug. Similarly, only about 1 in 6 remained interested if the drug wasn’t covered by their insurance or wasn’t officially approved for weight loss by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Over half of the respondents felt that insurance should cover weight-loss prescription drugs for anyone wishing to lose weight. Around 80% agreed they should be covered for individuals categorized as overweight or obese, as per the KFF survey.