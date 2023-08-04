American Airlines Says ‘Bye-Bye Bubbly: No More Champagne in Business Class

American Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, announced yesterday that it would be discontinuing the availability of champagne in its Business Class. This unexpected move marks a significant change in the airline’s in-flight experience.

The decision was unveiled as part of a wider review of the airline’s beverage program and, according to airline representatives, is an attempt to meet changing passenger preferences and promote responsible consumption.

The airline’s spokesperson stated, “While we understand that some of our customers enjoy a glass of champagne during their flight, we’ve noticed a trend towards more diverse beverage choices. To adapt to this shift and continue providing excellent service, we’ve chosen to expand our selection with more varied options.”

American Airlines Business Class will now offer a wider selection of wines, spirits, and craft beers. In addition, the airline plans to introduce more non-alcoholic beverage choices like artisanal soft drinks, teas, and mocktails.

While some customers expressed disappointment at the departure of champagne from the menu, others appreciated the effort to broaden the beverage selection. Some even voiced support for the airline’s apparent stance on promoting responsible drinking.

One business class flyer said, “While I’ll miss the occasional champagne toast on my transatlantic flights, I’m excited about the expanded beverage selection. It’s nice to see American Airlines adapt to the changing tastes of its customers.”

The champagne will be phased out of American Airlines Business Class service by the end of the year, and the new beverages will be introduced over the next few months.

While the decision might seem bold, it is part of a larger trend in the industry, with airlines continually adapting their offerings to meet shifting customer expectations and preferences. As airlines navigate the post-pandemic world, it is clear that changes, big and small, will continue to shape the future of air travel.