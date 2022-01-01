Woman reveals products you should include in your skincare routine to get rid of wrinkles

LOOKING to get rid of a few wrinkles? Here are the products you should include in your skincare routine. Lila manages the account 50isthenewfword. She is 52 years old and posts skincare reviews and tutorials every day.

She has over 11,000 TikTok followers. She recently shared three products she uses to keep her skin looking youthful and glowing in a video. Lila says: “I have been using these products since I was about 20”.

Hyaluronic acid comes first. Lila is using Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 from The Ordinary. This retails for £6.40 at Boots. She says “We know that it is great for keeping the moisture barrier intact and keeps your skin hydrated.

“Love, love peptides. Instant results with them as well as long-term benefits to your skin. It plumps and reduces fine lines”. Lila uses Depology’s Matrix 3000 collagen-boosting serum.

This is approximately £35. The serum claims to be a supercharged serum designed to hydrate the skin, combat visible signs of aging, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re on a tighter budget, The Ordinary offers a Multi-Peptide + HA Serum (Formerly Known as “Buffet”) for £11 on their website.

Finally, Vitamin C. Indeed labs vitamin C brightening drops, which cost around £18 on their website, are used by Lila.

This lightweight vitamin C serum claims to restore the luminosity, radiance, and brightness of your skin using the power of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that your skin will appreciate. If you want something a little closer to home, boots sell the Indeed Lab vitamin C24.

It costs £16.66 for this formulated cream. Lila says: “What this does is it helps with any kind of skin scarrings like acne or dark spots. But it also brightens and gives your skin overtime that beautiful glow”.

Remember to use these serums/creams after cleansing and before moisturizing. It is important to remember Lila has been using the ingredients for 30 years, so she says consistency and patience will be key to getting the best results.