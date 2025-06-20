Woman Who Regrets Transitioning as a Teen Speaks Out After Supreme Court Backs Ban on Trans Treatments for Kids

A young woman who says she was failed by the medical system as a vulnerable teenager has spoken out following the US Supreme Court’s major ruling that upheld Tennessee’s ban on transgender medical treatments for minors.

Prisha Mosley, now 27, told Fox News Digital she’s “really grateful” for the decision. Once deeply caught up in what she describes as a dangerous path, she’s now become one of the most prominent voices among a growing group of young people expressing deep regret over their gender transitions.

Mosley was just a teenager when she began her transition. After struggling with serious mental health issues including anorexia, OCD, suicidal thoughts, and the trauma of being raped, she turned to the internet where she found communities convincing her that her suffering came from being in the wrong body.

By the age of 16, she had started socially transitioning. At 17, doctors confirmed her beliefs and began prescribing puberty blockers and testosterone. Eventually, she underwent a double mastectomy. She says the physical toll from those decisions is something she’s still dealing with today — chronic pain, serious health issues, and a body she says was never meant to be changed in the first place.

She doesn’t hold back when talking about the medical professionals who treated her. “They’re completely irreversible. It’s impossible to actually have a sex change,” she said. “All you transition into is a less healthy version of yourself with the same problems that brought you to reject your sex.”

As an ambassador for Independent Women, a conservative group in the US, Mosley has been campaigning to prevent other young people from going through what she did. She’s shared her story in states like Tennessee to support laws that limit or ban puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and gender surgeries for minors.

The recent court ruling wasn’t much of a surprise to her. “The arguments were not good on the side of this type of harm for minors,” she said, noting that even the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the plaintiffs, had to admit under oath that gender-affirming care doesn’t reduce suicide risk.

Mosley is now taking legal action against the professionals who treated her, saying they pushed her towards transitioning rather than treating her underlying issues. She believes she was treated like an “experiment” rather than a patient in need of real help.

She didn’t hold back on her thoughts about media reports calling the court decision a setback. “It’s insincere,” she said. “This ruling is good for people, for children who identify as trans too.”

Mosley argues that banning these treatments is about protecting kids who might be swept up in what she calls a “social contagion” and making sure vulnerable young people aren’t fast-tracked into life-altering procedures they might later regret. “They’re going to be lawfully protected from doctors who would take advantage of them in their vulnerable state while they have strange beliefs,” she said.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, upheld Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1. The law prevents doctors from prescribing puberty blockers or hormones to minors for gender transition, and it also opens the door to lawsuits and penalties for those who break it.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts made it clear the court wasn’t there to debate the policy itself. “Our role is not to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic of the law,” he wrote. “We leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.”