Tiffany Trump Shares Rare Photo With Baby Alexander During Family Vacation Abroad

Tiffany Trump has shared a rare glimpse of her baby boy, Alexander, delighting fans who were quick to share their admiration. On Sunday, August 3, the 31-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, posted a carousel of images to Instagram documenting a family vacation.

Tiffany kept her caption simple, using only a single emoji: “🫶🏻.” The first photo featured Tiffany in a vibrant, multi-colored, patterned dress, posing on a balcony in front of a stone castle alongside a statue. Additional shots in the carousel showed her with her husband, Michael Boulos, as well as scenic landscapes from their travels.

The most talked-about moment came at the end of the photo set, where Tiffany was pictured holding her son, Alexander. In the wide-angle shot, she wore a flowing blue dress while standing before the same castle backdrop. The image marked one of the few public appearances of her son since his birth earlier this year.

In the comments section, followers quickly noted Tiffany’s radiant appearance. One Instagram user wrote, “Radiating Love! ❤️.”

Another remarked, “I can see how motherhood has affected you in such a lovely way. Beautiful.”

A third admirer added, “BEAUTIFUL motherhood agrees with you ❤️🙌🔥😍.”

Others kept their praise short and sweet, with one simply commenting, “Stunning 💕.”

Tiffany and Boulos welcomed their first child, Alexander Trump Boulos, on May 15, 2024. The couple married in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in a ceremony attended by close family and friends. Alexander is the 11th grandchild of Donald Trump.

Since Alexander’s birth, Tiffany has largely kept her son out of the public eye, occasionally sharing subtle glimpses on social media. Sunday’s post marked one of the clearest looks at her life as a new mother.

The photos also showcased the couple’s elegant and relaxed family vacation, with Tiffany and Michael appearing in coordinated, stylish ensembles against picturesque settings. While she offered no details about the location, the stone architecture and castle backdrop hinted at a European destination.

Fans appeared eager for more updates from Tiffany, particularly moments featuring Alexander. Several commenters expressed hope that she would share additional images of her son in the future.

For now, Tiffany’s latest post seems to have served its purpose, offering a heartwarming moment that captured both her personal joy and the affection of her followers.