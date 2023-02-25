Woman Criticized as ‘inconsiderate’ After throwing her hair over back of airplane chair

Despite the ‘screaming kids on a plane’ debate raging on, I think we can all agree on one thing: no one wants someone else’s hair in their coffee.

Yet the woman in this story apparently missed the memo.

She has been blasted for being ‘inconsiderate’ after a video of her draping her long locks over the back of her plane seat went viral.

Unfortunately for Julie Christensen, this meant that her hair was all over her folding table, with some strands even reaching into her coffee cup.

Christensen, who runs a solo travel TikTok page, shared a clip of the hairy situation with text that reads: “I wish this was staged.”

She also added the caption: “The joy of traveling #omgjustdont #pleasedont #lol #traveletiquette.”

It’s almost as bad as those who take out their digits in mid-flight for no apparent reason.

At the time of writing, the video had six million views and thousands of comments from horrified viewers.

As said by one TikToker: “People just forget how to act the second they step foot into an airport.”

“This would irritate me so much,” said another, while a third added, “Some people have no consideration.”

A fourth chimed in: “The nerve on some people… she doesn’t want her hair to touch the seat.”

Others expressed their support for Christensen, having faced similar situations in the past.

“I had the same thing once! She kept flicking it about,” said one. “I asked her to stop and she acted as if I was crazy and making it up.”

A second commented: “This has happened to me! I asked her (the teenager) not to, but she kept doing it so I told her mum. Mum scoffed at me. So I asked the staff, and she stopped.”

And then there were those who drummed up various forms of revenge, including this person who suggested: “Close your table and let her try and move.”

“Just start dunking the hair into the drink,” said another, while a third simply wrote: “Scissors.”

Now, if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, you know what to do… joking aside, it’s definitely wise to talk to a flight attendant before pulling out the scissors.

On the good side, Christensen appears to have been on a short-haul flight because there were no TVs on the back of the chairs.

Imagine trying to watch Bridesmaids as someone shakes their locks all over your screen.

That’s exactly what occurred to Adam Butler, a traveler, though thankfully, the perpetrator, in this case, was understanding.

Maybe it’s simply an honest mistake.