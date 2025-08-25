Virginia Giuffre’s Final Memoir Will Be Released After Her Death and It Promises to Be Unsparing

A memoir written by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, will be released this fall, according to publisher Alfred A. Knopf. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, had completed the manuscript before her death.

The book, titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is set to come out Oct. 21, Knopf confirmed to the Associated Press. Giuffre had been working closely with author and journalist Amy Wallace on the 400-page memoir and made it clear in her final weeks that she wanted the project to be published no matter what happened to her.

In an email sent to Wallace on April 1, just weeks before her death, Giuffre wrote, “The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders. It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

Knopf revealed that Giuffre had been hospitalized following a serious accident on March 24, but still found the strength to share her final wishes. “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” she wrote. She died on April 25.

Giuffre had previously been reported by the New York Post to have signed a multimillion-dollar deal with a publisher in 2023. Knopf spokesperson Todd Doughty confirmed that she originally reached a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press but eventually moved with editor Emily Cunningham when Cunningham left to become an executive editor at Knopf last year.

Giuffre’s story has been at the center of global attention for years. She repeatedly said that, as a teenager in the early 2000s, she was lured into Epstein’s trafficking network and sexually exploited by powerful men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

Epstein himself was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019, with investigators ruling it a suicide. His longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy and is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.

Giuffre had been outspoken about her experiences and spent years pushing for accountability. Her lawsuit against Prince Andrew was settled out of court in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. For many, she became a face of resilience and a reminder of how long survivors often have to fight to be heard.

With her memoir now set for release, readers will finally get Giuffre’s own full account in her words. According to Knopf, her book is both deeply personal and sharply focused on the broader systems that failed her and countless others.

Her death stunned many who had followed her long and difficult fight for justice. But with Nobody’s Girl, Virginia Giuffre’s story will continue to shine a light on trafficking and exploitation, ensuring her voice carries on long after her passing.

