Princess Diana Would Be Heartbroken Watching William and Harry Drift Further Apart

Princess Diana’s former confidantes believe she would be devastated to see the distance between her two sons today. The late Princess of Wales, who was known for her warmth and affection toward Prince William and Prince Harry, always dreamed they would remain close.

Royal expert Jennie Bond shared with The Mirror how Diana’s world revolved around her boys. “Diana was immensely proud of her boys. Her drawing room was full of framed photographs of them, and her eyes lit up when she talked about them,” Bond said.

She remembered how Diana never shied away from showing affection. “She loved to kiss and cuddle them—even when they protested. I’m sure that both William and Harry would give the world to have just one more hug with her now.”

Diana’s love for her boys makes their feud even more heartbreaking (Photo by Getty Images )

But the bond Diana hoped would carry her sons through life has fractured. “I think she would be distraught to know how bitterly her boys have fallen out. She always hoped that they would be one another’s best friend,” Bond added.

The expert believes Diana would have stepped in to stop things from getting this bad. “Somehow, I think she would have been a peacemaker, and things would never have got so bad between William and Harry.”

Even Diana wasn’t immune to family disagreements. She often clashed with her mother and stepmother, but, according to Bond, she found a way to mend things eventually. That spirit of reconciliation, however, hasn’t carried over to her sons.

Right now, the chances of William and Harry repairing their relationship look slim. The tension between them has dragged on for years, and public appearances together are rare. What once seemed like a brotherly partnership has turned into a strained silence.

For Diana, who valued family deeply, this rift would have been unbearable. Bond pointed out how anniversaries of her death must be especially hard on the brothers. “Every anniversary must be incredibly difficult for the Princes, and you would think that, on such a sad day, they would be the only two people in the world who could truly comfort one another. But that no longer happens.”

Princess Diana would be devastated to see William and Harry torn apart (Getty)

It’s a heartbreaking thought for many who admired Diana as both a royal and a mother. She built her life around her boys, making sure they had as much normalcy as possible despite the spotlight. From school drop-offs to hugs in public, she made sure they felt loved.

Now, as the years pass and the divide between William and Harry seems to deepen, royal watchers can’t help but wonder if Diana’s presence could have kept them together. Those who knew her believe she would have fought hard to make sure her sons leaned on each other instead of turning away.

Her legacy lives on in both of them, but the unity she dreamed of for William and Harry remains out of reach.