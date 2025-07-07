Heartbreaking Video Shows Final Moments Before Young Man’s Death Leaves Family and Millions in Tears

Last winter, Alli Skrbek recorded a simple, sweet moment of her oldest son play-fighting with his younger brothers in their Prescott Valley, Arizona home. At the time, it just felt like another warm holiday memory. What she didn’t know was that it would become one of their last happy times together — and later, a viral video seen by millions.

Her eldest son, Alex Fornerod, 22, had come home for Christmas, joking around with his younger siblings — Grant, 13, Jack, 8, and little Barrett, just 21 months old. The boys were smiling, laughing, and wrestling like brothers do. It was heartwarming. It felt normal.

Skrbek didn’t post the video until June. By then, her world had changed. Alex had died by suicide on the night of March 30. His obituary would list April 1 as his official date of death, but to his mom, the pain hit immediately. She shared the devastating news through her TikTok account, along with the video of her boys — and her grief — in hopes it might help someone else.

“This is 4 months before my son took his life,” she wrote over the video clip that has now been viewed over 12 million times. “This was him in active depression. I didn’t see it.”

Talking to Newsweek, Skrbek opened up about Alex’s struggles. He had moved in with his grandparents four years ago, but eventually came back home after some trouble. Things were different when he returned. He seemed constantly angry or drinking, and the family assumed alcohol was the main issue. What they didn’t realize was that he had been dealing with something much deeper.

“Something shifted in Alex, and he wasn’t the same,” she said. “He was always angry, agitated or drunk. We thought it was alcohol — we didn’t know he was struggling with depression.”

Eventually, Alex moved out again, got a new job, and things appeared to be looking up. But when he went to live with his aunt and cousins in November 2024, Skrbek now believes that’s when things started to decline again, although she didn’t realize it at the time. His Christmas visit was filled with laughs, warmth, and affection. She says he barely drank and was the “loving Alex” she remembered.

“During that visit, he hardly drank, and we laughed like old times. He was very loving — that was my son,” Skrbek told Newsweek. “He always had such a beautiful heart and deep love for his brothers and his momma.”

On March 30, just hours before his death, Alex texted his mom one last time: “I’m so thankful I have you. I love you mom.”

The next morning, she got the call no parent should ever have to receive.

“Had I known that would be the last time I’d hug my son, or known he was struggling with depression, there are so many things I would go back and change,” she said.

Since posting the video and opening up about Alex’s story, Skrbek has been overwhelmed with messages of support. People have reached out from all over, even creating a tribute song in Alex’s memory.

“I truly appreciate the support,” she told. “We desperately need more awareness and help breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness. And more support for parents grieving the loss.”

Through her heartbreak, Skrbek is making sure Alex’s story matters. She’s turning grief into purpose — and reminding others that sometimes the happiest faces hide the deepest pain.