Texas Floods Claim Life of Beloved Teen Counselor in Heartbreaking Holiday Tragedy

Tragedy struck hard over the holiday weekend as devastating floods swept through Hunt, Texas, claiming dozens of lives, including that of 18-year-old Chloe Childress, a counselor at Camp Mystic. Chloe had just graduated from The Kinkaid School in Houston and was preparing to start college at the University of Texas at Austin this fall.

News of her passing has left her community in shock. Jonathan Eades, head of The Kinkaid School, shared heartfelt words about Chloe, painting a picture of someone wise beyond her years. “She had a remarkable way of making people feel seen,” Eades wrote in a letter to the school community. He described her as a quiet force of compassion and strength, someone who brought a sense of calm to every room she entered, reported ABC13.

Chloe wasn’t just kindhearted—she was deeply involved. In high school, she co-led the school’s honor council, ran on the varsity cross-country team, and even started a club to support senior citizens. According to her LinkedIn, these weren’t just extracurriculars; they were passions rooted in her genuine desire to help others.

Eades emphasized that Chloe “lost her life upholding this selfless and fierce commitment to others.” He recalled her empathy, her resilience, and how she inspired those around her just by being herself. “Her honesty gave others the courage to speak up. Her resilience helped others push through. Her joy, so present in all the little things, reminded all who knew her to keep showing up with heart.”

Camp Mystic, located on the banks of the Guadalupe River, was hit particularly hard by the flooding. The river rose a terrifying 26 feet in just 45 minutes. According to officials, it reached its second-highest level ever recorded, surpassing even the historic floods of 1987. The sudden surge gave campers and counselors little time to react.

At least 11 of the 750 girls at Camp Mystic lost their lives in the flooding, including Chloe. Across the wider area of Kerr County, officials now believe as many as 68 people have died—heartbreakingly, that number includes 28 children. The full scale of the disaster is still unfolding, but it’s already clear that this was one of the deadliest flash floods the region has seen in decades.

Communities across Texas are now mourning, not just for the staggering loss of life, but for the promise and light that individuals like Chloe brought into the world. Friends, classmates, and teachers have described her as someone who gave more than she took, who supported others without seeking recognition, and who made everyone feel a little less alone.

Her legacy is one of compassion, courage, and quiet leadership. And for those who knew her, Chloe Childress will be remembered not just for how she died, but for how beautifully she lived.