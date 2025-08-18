Inmate Who Assaulted Woman Charged With Killing Stepdaughter Gets Support From Public

A California inmate has gained unexpected support after allegedly attacking Graciela Bustamante, the woman charged with torturing and killing her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Genesis Ariah Mata. The assault took place inside the Lerdo Correctional Facility in Bakersfield, California, on August 8, leaving Bustamante hospitalized, though she has since returned to jail.

Anita Doran, 36, is accused of the assault on Bustamante, 27, who had been charged with the murder of her husband’s daughter after Genesis was found dead in a hotel bathtub on August 2. Authorities claim Genesis was severely abused—burned with hot water, beaten, and whipped, with her hands crushed by repeatedly slamming her fingers in a door frame. Her body was also covered in massive blisters and burns, according to police.

After the assault, Doran spoke to local news outlet KBAK, saying, “When you’re faced with someone that’s gross and has no remorse, you kind of don’t want to deal with it because you don’t want to take it to where you want to take it.” She also revealed that she and other inmates were aware of Bustamante’s charges and had tried to avoid her due to her behaviour. “Some of the girls had seen her not taking it too seriously.

Photo by Go Fund Me

She had come back from court, and she was laughing and giggling and stuff, and they were just like, ‘Why, what’s funny?’”

In a video interview with ABC 23, Doran revealed that the case hit close to home for her, sharing that she has a 10-year-old cousin named Genesis. “I have a cousin named Genesis. A little cousin — she’s 10,” she said.

Following the alleged assault, Doran’s jail commissary account was flooded with donations, showing support from the public for her actions. According to KGET, funds were so abundant that her account reached the maximum number of transactions allowed by August 15, causing officials to stop accepting donations.

As of now, Doran faces pending charges for the alleged assault on Bustamante. Doran is currently incarcerated for charges related to evading an officer and stealing a vehicle, according to public arrest records.

The public’s response to Doran’s actions has sparked debate, with many showing support for her actions in the face of the horrific crimes Bustamante is accused of. However, with charges still pending, Doran’s future remains uncertain.

More News: