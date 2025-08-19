Elise Stefanik Faces Boos and Jeers from a Hostile Crowd During a Ceremony in Plattsburgh

Elise Stefanik, one of the most prominent figures in the MAGA movement and a close ally of President Donald Trump, faced a hostile crowd during a ceremony in Plattsburgh on Monday. The event was held to rename the Clinton County Government Center in honor of the late John Zurlo, who served as county clerk for more than 50 years.

While the ceremony was intended to celebrate Zurlo’s legacy, Stefanik’s presence drew boos and jeers from attendees, according to local outlet NBC 5. “You sold us out!” some in the crowd shouted, the station reported. Stefanik responded directly to the criticism. “Today’s event was about honoring John Zurlo,” she said.

“It is a disgusting disgrace that this is what the far left does. Rather than understanding that his family has been through a tremendous amount. It was about honoring his legacy.” The Republican congresswoman has long been a polarizing figure in New York politics. First elected in 2021, Stefanik quickly became one of Trump’s most loyal defenders in Congress.

(Photo Credit: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She was also his initial choice for the role of U.N. ambassador, though she has remained focused on her congressional work and party leadership. Her appearance at the ceremony came just days after she clashed with Clinton County Chairperson Jerika Manning. Stefanik called on Manning to resign following a special election in which Manning declined to nominate a Stefanik ally, further fueling political tensions in the region.

Speculation has also grown about Stefanik’s political ambitions beyond Congress. She has hinted at a possible run for governor against Democrat Kathy Hochul in the next election, though she has not confirmed her plans. NBC 5 reported that Stefanik may wait until closer to November before making any formal announcement.

The incident in Plattsburgh underscores both Stefanik’s influence and the backlash she continues to face within parts of her district. While she remains a powerful Republican voice nationally, her critics in New York have grown increasingly vocal, particularly as she positions herself for higher office.

For many in attendance, the booing represented ongoing frustration with Stefanik’s political stances and her high-profile alliance with Trump. Yet for her supporters, her response at the event reinforced her reputation as a politician willing to fight back against detractors. As the November election approaches, Stefanik’s actions and decisions are expected to shape not only her future but also the broader direction of the Republican Party in New York.