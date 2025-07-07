Truck Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep and Destroys an Entire Family Leaving Only One Survivor

What was supposed to be a simple drive home after a funeral turned into a devastating tragedy that wiped out three generations of a Texas family in an instant. It all happened when a truck driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel on Interstate 20 in Kaufman County, crashing into several stopped vehicles and forever changing the lives of everyone involved.

The victims were identified as 79-year-old Billy McKellar, 52-year-old Zabar McKellar, 45-year-old Krishaun McKellar, and 16-year-old Kason McKellar. A fifth person, 49-year-old Nicole Gregory, who was not related to the family, also lost her life in the crash, according to KLTV.

Only 20-year-old Evan McKellar survived from her family’s pickup truck. She was rushed to the ICU and is still fighting for her life. Dr. Shirley McKellar, who is related to the family through her husband, says they’re struggling to cope with the loss. “We are having a really tough time with it. It’s hard to process,” she told the outlet.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred after traffic had come to a stop because of an earlier crash. That’s when the driver of a tractor-trailer, reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel, slammed into the back of the McKellars’ truck, sparking a chain reaction.

This heartbreaking crash took out three generations of the same family — grandfather, father, and grandson — all in one terrible moment.

“You just can’t even fathom what that means when you say it out loud,” said John Nohinek, an attorney with Witherite Law Group in Dallas who’s representing the mother’s side of the family. While they’re grieving, they’re also seeking justice and pushing for changes in road safety laws.

In Tyler, where part of the McKellar family lived, their presence is still deeply felt. Neighbor Von D. Mosely shared that he and Billy McKellar were close friends for decades, dating back to their time at Emmett J. Scott High School. “We were both in the military. I think that’s why he and I continued to be friends up until he moved away a few months ago,” he said.

“When I found out it was him in that crash, I just thought to myself, ‘I’m really grateful for the time I got to spend with him,’” Mosely added, visibly emotional.

Next door, Pat Smith Dews recalled knowing Billy since childhood. “His momma and daddy lived right here… Tucked away in the woods there is where Billy Joe has lived for as long as I can remember,” she said.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash has been identified as 27-year-old Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni. He’s now facing five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody at the Kaufman County Jail while the investigation continues.

“If we have what we think we have, we have a good case to bring justice for this family,” Nohinek said. “There’s clearly several violations that could have been a result of this horrific situation.”

The law firm is actively gathering evidence and data against the driver and the trucking company. “While the family mourns, we are there for them, but we take this time to get as much done as possible,” Nohinek explained. “These insurance companies and truck companies will fight tooth and nail to keep from having to pay any damages.”

Right now, the family of Evan McKellar is asking for privacy and prayers. Her condition hasn’t been publicly updated, but her loved ones are holding on to hope.