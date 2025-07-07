Tragedy at Texas Summer Camp Leaves Families Heartbroken After Floods Sweep Away Young Campers

What was supposed to be a carefree summer escape turned into every parent’s nightmare. The family of Lila Bonner, one of the young girls who went missing after devastating floods ripped through parts of Texas, has confirmed the heartbreaking news that her body has been found.

“The family of Lila James Bonner is heartbroken to confirm the news of her loss,” the family shared in a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday, July 5. “In the midst of our unimaginable grief, we ask for privacy and are unable to confirm any details at this time.” They also added, “We ache with all who loved her and are praying endlessly for others to be spared from this tragic loss.”

Lila was attending Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp nestled along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. When floodwaters surged on Friday, July 4, the river swelled to its second-highest level ever, according to ABC News. More than 20 campers were reported missing in the chaos, and the search has turned into a devastating recovery effort for several families.

Lila had been staying in the same cabin as another camper, Eloise Peck, who is still missing, The New York Post reported.

The grief doesn’t stop there. The family of Janie Hunt, another camper caught in the floods, also confirmed her passing in a statement to PEOPLE, saying simply, “We are devastated.”

The heartbreak continued with the confirmation of 8-year-old Renee Smajstrla’s death. Her uncle, Shawn Salta, shared the news on July 5 with The Washington Post. He also posted an emotional message on Facebook, writing, “Thank you to all our friends and family for all the prayers and outreach. Renee has been found and while not the outcome we prayed for, the social media outreach likely assisted the first responders in helping to identify her so quickly.”

He included a photo of his niece taken just a day before the flood, saying, “We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life… She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic. Please continue to pray for the other families in Kerrville.”

Several other girls remain missing. Campers Kellyanne Lytal, Molly DeWit and Lainey Landry have not yet been found, according to updates from KSAT, Fox 26 Houston, and CNN. WANE 15 also reported that Greta Toranzo and Virginia Hollis, both Camp Mystic attendees, are still unaccounted for.

As the waters rose quickly overnight, the camp was evacuated, according to KSAT. Despite the effort, many campers were caught in the sudden flooding.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated on July 4, acknowledging the scale of the disaster. “The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms,” he said. “I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.”

In the latest updates, over 850 people have been rescued from the flooding and 32 people have been confirmed dead, Reuters reported. Authorities and rescue teams are still working around the clock, but the search continues to bring more somber news to families waiting in agony.