Idaho Campers Report Chilling Sight That Could Crack Triple Murder Case

The desperate search for Travis Decker, the Washington father accused of murdering his three young daughters and then disappearing into the wild, may have just gotten a big break. Over the Fourth of July weekend, a family camping in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest reported a possible sighting that has now put law enforcement back on high alert.

According to Fox 13, the family said they saw someone who looked like 33-year-old Decker near Bear Creek on July 5. The man they saw had some distinct features — black mesh cap, cream shirt, black shorts, gauged earrings, a black Jansport backpack, long ponytail, scruffy beard, black watch, and either Vans or Converse sneakers. He looked to be around 5’8” to 5’10” tall. That sighting, though still unconfirmed, is the most specific tip in weeks and comes as the manhunt stretches into its sixth week.

Decker vanished shortly after his three daughters — Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 — were found dead at the Rock Island Campground on June 2. Their mother had reported them missing three days earlier when they failed to return from a court-ordered visit with their dad. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered a chilling sight: the girls’ bodies bound and suffocated, not far from Decker’s abandoned pickup.

Photo by Wenatchee Police Department

The response was immediate and massive. Local police, federal agencies, U.S. Marshals, and Border Patrol tactical units launched a land and air search through the rugged terrain. Decker, who has military survival training from his time in the U.S. Army, was feared to have either fled deep into the wilderness or possibly died trying.

Cadaver dogs were brought in last month to comb the area. A spokesperson from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital, “Multiple canines with different disciplines are being utilized… including human remains detection dogs.” While there was speculation that Decker might not have survived, authorities never stopped their search. Last week, they confirmed blood found on the tailgate of his truck belonged to him — a key piece of evidence that helped rule out the possibility of any other suspects being involved.

“At this time, we do not have any reason to believe there are any other suspects,” the department said.

Court documents have revealed Decker was homeless, bouncing between motels and campgrounds, and reportedly struggling with mental health issues at the time of the alleged murders. His former partner and the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, spoke emotionally about her daughters during their June 20 memorial service.

“I truly hope that the legacy of the girls lives on in everyone’s heart forever,” she said. “They were incredible.”

Despite the heinous charges — three counts of aggravated first-degree murder and kidnapping — officials say Decker is not believed to be an active threat to the public, though he should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.