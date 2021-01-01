The Newest Democrat Bad Idea Could Put 57 Million Americans Out Of Work

The PRO act which was passed by The House of Representatives last month, now has support from Joe Biden. This could endanger freelancers everywhere.

I am a freelancer, and this could put ME out of work.

If this happens, I will do as so many of my fellow freelancers do, and leave The United States.

I remember a time, 10 years ago when people were saying that freelancing is the future of work, and they’re right.

You get to pick your own hours, exactly which work you will do and not do, you can travel anywhere in the world, and claim tax deductions as business if you’re savvy enough.

I don’t WANT to be an employee, ever. I WANT and AM an independent contractor/microbusiness.

According to reports 57 million Americans rely on, or engage in this type of work.

This will only put MORE people out of work, and cause younger people to leave for greener pastures.

I don’t WANT to be an employee, ever. I WANT and AM an independent contractor/microbusiness.

According to reports 57 million Americans rely on, or engage in this type of work.

This will only put MORE people out of work, and cause younger people to leave for greener pastures.

Here is the latest on the story:

I believe every worker deserves a free and fair choice to join a union — and the PRO Act will bring us closer to that reality. I urge Congress to send it to my desk so we can summon a new wave of worker power and create an economy that works for everyone. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2021

Why is the PRO Act "anti-freedom"?@WayneWinegarden on the new labor law in the senate. 1/3@PacificResearch pic.twitter.com/a1NBetPb7u — Paul Greaney (@PaulGreaney_NTD) March 12, 2021

Western Journal had more on the story:

Democrats want as many Americans out of work and dependent on the government as possible — and one of their newest legislative pushes makes that an indisputable fact. Although President Joe Biden has been doing his best to depress the American economy by killing thousands of union jobs and furthering America’s plunge into generational debt, it’s all a pittance compared to what the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 could do if signed into law. The PRO Act, passed by the House of Representatives last month and endorsed by Biden this week, could obliterate as many as 57 million jobs — that’s how many Americans freelanced in 2019, according to a survey released that year — by essentially outlawing freelance employment.

Even worse, the PRO Act will bring to every state California’s AB 5, which destroyed numerous jobs by denying work to independent contractors. To take a reckless job killer like AB 5 and extend it across America is to make one state’s mistake the entire nation’s crisis. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) March 9, 2021

There seems to be a dramatic misunderstanding of what exactly an independent contractor is among the set promoting the PRO Act and its ABC Test. They seem to think ICs are actually employees being hired to do a job and are being misclassified by the employer at the IC’s expense. — Jessica Meigs (@JessicaMeigs) March 5, 2021

The Hill had more: