Will CCP Eric Swalwell Be Shown The Door Soon?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif has announced that he will draft up new legislation to have Eric Swalwell removed from his intelligence committee position.

He ABSOLUTELY needs to be off that council.

Are you kidding me? This is the guy who allegedly slept with a CCP spy, and he is on an intelligence committee?

Democrats hate this country, if there was ever a doubt, lay it to rest with the information that Pelosi re-appointed this guy to the intelligence committee…….

This country needs a new government, it has to be said, and I am saying it here.

I am not talking about cramming into booths and voting either, the entire thing from A to Z needs to change.

This government no longer serves the interests of The American People.

Here is more on the story:

Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets.



Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 12, 2021

IMPEACH PELOSI AND SWALWELL THEY ARE COMPROMISED BY THE CCP. GET EM OUT! https://t.co/5vsBi7cInN — Randy Joe Walters Sr. (@RandyJoeWalter1) March 12, 2021

Fox News reported:

GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,said Friday that he will introduce a resolution next week to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee. In December, McCarthy said an FBI briefing he received on Swalwell’s alleged contact with a Chinese spy left him sure the California Democrat should not be serving on the Intelligence Committee. “I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy added. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was also briefed Friday by the FBI about Swalwell’s relationship six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy known as Fang Fang, or Christine Fang. Other Republicans have hammered Swalwell over his relationship with Fang.

GOP House Leader to Try to Remove Swalwell from Intelligence Committee. https://t.co/un1Kxm1Ozr pic.twitter.com/TsgsrirYiR — CCP Virus = Covid-19 (@AlexWon36880470) March 12, 2021

Citizens demand @DeptofDefense rescind @RepSwalwell's security clearance for his long term, close association with a know intelligence operative of the CCP. Citizens demand Swalwell be removed from the Congress. https://t.co/Qddym7ROWL — Robert Silva (@LiveFreeNH1784) March 12, 2021

The Hill had more details: