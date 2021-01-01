Will CCP Eric Swalwell Be Shown The Door Soon?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif has announced that he will draft up new legislation to have Eric Swalwell removed from his intelligence committee position.
He ABSOLUTELY needs to be off that council.
Are you kidding me? This is the guy who allegedly slept with a CCP spy, and he is on an intelligence committee?
Democrats hate this country, if there was ever a doubt, lay it to rest with the information that Pelosi re-appointed this guy to the intelligence committee…….
This country needs a new government, it has to be said, and I am saying it here.
I am not talking about cramming into booths and voting either, the entire thing from A to Z needs to change.
This government no longer serves the interests of The American People.
Here is more on the story:
Fox News reported:
GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,said Friday that he will introduce a resolution next week to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from the House Intelligence Committee.
In December, McCarthy said an FBI briefing he received on Swalwell’s alleged contact with a Chinese spy left him sure the California Democrat should not be serving on the Intelligence Committee.
“I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was also briefed Friday by the FBI about Swalwell’s relationship six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy known as Fang Fang, or Christine Fang. Other Republicans have hammered Swalwell over his relationship with Fang.
The Hill had more details:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) previously said she didn’t have “any concern” about Swalwell’s ability to serve on the Intelligence Committee
Swalwell — who was one of the most vocal critics of former President Trump and played a leading role in the impeachment efforts — has asserted he feels the GOP’s attacks are politically motivated.
Republicans late last year called for Swalwell to be removed from the committee.
McCarthy’s pledge comes as each party announced assignments to the committee, one of the last to formally assemble each Congress.