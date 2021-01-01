Use this tool to find available COVID-19 vaccines around your home

A tool has been created that allows users to find available COVID-19 vaccines around their homes, making getting vaccinated easy.

COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out all over the country, and now a useful tool has been created that allows users to find out if there are any available vaccines around them.

The tool is available on the website VaccinateCA and lets users enter their ZIP code to find an available vaccination location closest to them. Additionally, the website also filters available vaccination locations by county.

Listing the following CA counties; Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Alameda County, San Diego County, Riverside County, Santa Clara County, and more. If you live in California and are wondering if there is a vaccination site close to your home,