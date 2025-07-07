Young Coast Guard Hero Saves Nearly 200 Lives in First Ever Rescue Mission That Left Texas Flooded and Shattered

A 26-year-old Coast Guard rescue swimmer from New Jersey is being hailed as a true American hero after jumping into action during the catastrophic flash floods in Central Texas. Petty Officer 3rd Class Scott Ruskan saved an astonishing number of lives in his very first rescue mission—nearly 200 people in total, including many children.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised Ruskan in a powerful social media post, highlighting his role as the only triage coordinator on site.

“United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskin (Ruskan), directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas. This was the first rescue mission of his career and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene. Scott Ruskin is an American hero. His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG,” she wrote on X.

Ruskan opened up about the experience during an interview on Fox and Friends, recalling the moment their crew spotted a massive group of children stranded at a flooded campsite.

“We just saw a huge crowd, about 200 kids at a campsite. So, we’re like, cool that’s where we’re gonna go, and we’re just gonna get as many people out as we can until they’re all gone,” he said. He added that much of their mission came down to on-the-spot decisions driven by urgency and instinct.

They focused much of their efforts on Camp Mystic, one of the hardest-hit locations, where hundreds of kids and counselors were in immediate danger. Ruskan explained that most of their direction was coming from higher-ups in the Army, but when they saw the group at the camp, they knew what had to be done.

“We were at Mystic yesterday for a long period of time. We probably got about 200 people out of there alone,” he said, recounting the intensity and sheer volume of people they helped evacuate.

The human toll of the disaster continues to mount. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, 68 people have been confirmed dead as of Sunday afternoon, including 28 children. Authorities also shared that there are still 10 campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic who remain unaccounted for.

“Among those who are deceased, we have 40 adults and 28 children. Eighteen adults are pending identification, and 10 children also pending identification,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Search and rescue efforts are still in full swing, with crews working around the clock across land, water, and air to find survivors.

“We continue to have hundreds of officers, deputies, and support staff working every aspect of this emergency, along with air, water, K9, and other assets conducting search and rescue,” the department said.

As Texas grapples with one of the deadliest flash floods in recent memory, stories like Scott Ruskan’s are offering a rare glimmer of hope and heroism amid so much heartbreak. His quick thinking, courage, and compassion helped save lives—and gave families a second chance they’ll never forget.