Joy Reid Breaks Silence After MSNBC Firing in Defiant Rant

Joy Reid has finally spoken out after being fired from MSNBC, and she’s making it clear—she has no regrets. The outspoken anchor, known for her harsh criticism of Donald Trump, addressed her sudden ouster during a ten-minute Zoom call on the podcast Win With Black Women on Sunday, where she got candid about her emotions, her legacy, and the future.

“I’ve been through every emotion, from, you know, anger, rage, disappointment… guilt… that I let my team lose their jobs,” Reid admitted, her voice wavering as she processed the impact of her departure. But even as she expressed frustration over MSNBC’s decision, she remained defiant, standing by everything she said on air.

“I’m not sorry. I am not sorry that I stood up for those things,” she declared. She then went on to list the issues she covered on her show, The ReidOut, from Black Lives Matter and immigrant rights to Asian Americans facing discrimination and the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Despite her firing, she insisted that her platform made a difference. “But in the end, where I really land… is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude and gratitude,” she said. “Not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me. But also that my show had value.”

Reid’s polarizing takes and sharp criticism of conservatives, particularly white Americans, made her a lightning rod for controversy throughout her time at MSNBC. She faced backlash for her repeated comments about “white tears” and her assertion that white women “did not show up” to vote for Kamala Harris in the last election. Her rhetoric drew intense criticism from both sides of the political aisle, culminating in Donald Trump celebrating her firing. The former president wasted no time slamming Reid, calling her a “mentally obnoxious racist” in a social media post after the news broke.

Despite her on-air persona, Reid was spotted in a fur-like coat and green baseball cap as she stepped out of her $1 million Maryland home shortly after her firing, captured in exclusive photos by The Post. Her firing is part of a major shake-up at MSNBC as the struggling network undergoes a leadership overhaul.

Newly appointed MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler, who recently shed her interim title, has been making bold moves to reshape the network’s future. Reid’s exit wasn’t the only high-profile departure—other anchors, including Ayman Mohyeldin, Katie Phang, and Jonathan Capehart, have also been shown the door in what appears to be a sweeping effort to revamp the network’s programming.

While MSNBC has yet to comment further on Reid’s dismissal, it’s clear that the changes signal a dramatic shift in the network’s direction. As for Reid, she may be out at MSNBC, but she isn’t staying quiet. If her latest comments are any indication, she’s not ready to fade away—and she’s certainly not sorry.