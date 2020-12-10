“For me, it was really hard, I was really nervous and to be honest I said to Hattie, my sister, to put the target of £1000, but I was so worried no one was going to donate.

“I was actually overwhelmed and I can’t thank everyone enough, for even sharing my page or donating, doing whatever they can.”

She went on: “I actually feel such a strong sense of community on social media recently and I have been able to use social media as a support system.”