Spotless giraffe, thought to be only one in the world, born at at Tennessee Zoo

A remarkable event has unfolded at a private zoo in Tennessee, where a distinctive baby giraffe has recently been born, drawing worldwide fascination. The extraordinary feature that sets this giraffe apart is its solid brown color, devoid of the typical camouflage patches seen on most giraffes.

Standing at a height of 6 feet, this exceptional giraffe came into the world on July 31 at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee. In a statement released on Monday, the zoo proudly declared her to be the sole living reticulated giraffe on the planet with such an unusual solid coloration. The zoo hopes that this unique and spotless giraffe will shine a spotlight on the pressing need for the conservation of wild giraffe populations, which have faced a significant decline in recent years.

The reticulated giraffe is one of the four distinct species of giraffes, as confirmed by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF), an organization dedicated to preserving giraffes in their natural habitats. In 2018, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classified them as threatened species.

Stephanie Fennessy, the executive director of the GCF, expressed that the group has “never seen a similar giraffe in the wild in Africa.”

Tragically, wild giraffe populations are silently heading towards extinction, with a staggering 40 percent decline in just the past three decades, according to Tony Bright, the founder of Brights Zoo. He noted that the zoo is actively involved in efforts to bolster the giraffe population through a dedicated breeding program.

Experts explain that the spots on giraffes serve primarily as camouflage, with each patch containing a network of blood vessels that help the animals release and regulate body heat.

The zoo has compiled a list of four potential names for the newborn giraffe, and they plan to open the decision to a public vote on Tuesday. The options under consideration are Kipekee (meaning unique), Firyali (signifying extraordinary), Shakiri (representing ‘she is most beautiful’), and Jamella (translating to ‘one of great beauty’).

On the zoo’s Facebook page, hundreds of enthusiastic followers have shared their thoughts. One commenter mentioned that a second-grade class, after reading about the giraffe in school, voted for the name Jamella. Others chimed in with their suggestions and heartfelt congratulations.

Brights Zoo, a family-owned facility situated in East Tennessee, is home to several rare and endangered animal species, including the addax (white antelope) and Bactrian two-humped camels. In addition to this remarkable giraffe, the zoo is home to a variety of exotic creatures, such as red kangaroos, spider monkeys, and pandas.