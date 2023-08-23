Man Stranded on Uninhabited Bahamas Island Rescued After Three Days

A 64-year-old Bahamian national found himself marooned on Cay Sal, an isolated island in the Cay Sal Bank between Florida, Cuba, and The Bahamas, for three days before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities were alerted to the man’s distress when they observed a “sailboat emitting flares near Cay Sal,” as mentioned in an official statement.

In response, an aircrew was dispatched, locating the stranded man and promptly dropping vital supplies such as food, water, and radio to initiate communication. The man disclosed to the crew that his vessel malfunctioned during his journey, leaving him stranded on the island.

#UPDATE: Additional imagery from @USCG Air Station Miami @USCGAux & @CBPAMORegDirSE aircrews from Friday's rescue of 64-year-old Dutch man stranded on Cay Sal, the Bahamas. The search and rescue mission was coordinated by Sector Key West watchstanders. @TheRBDF @USEmbassyNassau pic.twitter.com/X9oV5ziCC2 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 22, 2023

The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s team was tasked with his safe retrieval. Following his rescue, he was handed over to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, with officials confirming that he was in “good health.”

The strategic location of Cay Sal falls within the regular patrol route of the Coast Guard aircraft across the Florida Straits, fortuitously enabling them to spot the man’s red flare plea for assistance.

Reflecting on the successful rescue, Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander, emphasized the critical importance of having the right safety equipment on board. He remarked, “Spotting the flare was pivotal for the rescue. The presence of proper safety gear made the difference between life and death in this case.”