The Burping Mystery: 24-Year-Old’s Battle with a Deadly Disease

Young Nurse Shockingly Diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer, Awaiting Further Treatment

Bailey Mcbreen, a 25-year-old nurse from Sarasota, Florida, received a devastating diagnosis of stage three colon cancer after initially dismissing her unusual burping as anxiety. Her journey began in 2021 when she and her fiancé noticed a sudden increase in her burping during a holiday trip.

“At the time, we were joking about my burping because I never used to burp like that. We didn’t think it was anything to worry about since burping is so common,” Bailey recounted.

During a routine doctor’s visit, her symptoms were attributed to anxiety, and life seemed to return to normal. However, in January of the following year, after planning her engagement party, Bailey experienced concerning changes. She hadn’t had a bowel movement for several days, which was highly unusual for her. As the week progressed, she developed severe abdominal pain, cramps, and nausea, and struggled to keep food down.

Being a nurse, Bailey recognized the signs of potential small bowel obstruction and initially attempted to manage it herself. Nevertheless, her pain became unbearable, leading her mother to insist on a hospital visit.

“After a CT scan, I was told within 10 minutes that there was a mass on my colon, and they suspected it was colon cancer until proven otherwise. I was immediately admitted to the hospital,” Bailey revealed.

The biopsy results confirmed her worst fears: stage three colon cancer. The news left her in shock, but she quickly shifted into a proactive mode, asking questions and preparing for the challenging journey ahead. Her thoughts turned to concerns about fertility, hair loss, and chemotherapy.

Bailey underwent surgery to remove a portion of her colon and lymph nodes, followed by a grueling 12 weeks of chemotherapy. She is now awaiting test results to determine the next steps, which may involve further surgery or radiation.

During the initial surgery, doctors couldn’t achieve a clear margin to completely remove the cancer, as it had attached to her spleen. Throughout her treatment, Bailey has been planning her wedding to her “high school sweetheart” Caden to keep her mind occupied.

Bailey’s story carries a powerful message: never dismiss symptoms, and trust your instincts when something doesn’t feel right. She emphasized, “You know your body better than anyone, and if you think something isn’t quite right, don’t let it be covered up by modern medicine.”

Remarkably, Bailey’s burping, which she initially overlooked as trivial, turned out to be one of the significant symptoms leading to her cancer diagnosis. Her oncologist noted that it’s increasingly observed in young adults with colon cancer.

In a heartwarming show of support, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Bailey, raising over $73,000 (£56,000) to help with her medical journey. The page, initiated by a cousin, reflects the family’s gratitude and concern for their beloved Bailey as she faces this challenging battle against cancer.