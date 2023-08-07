Vigil Held for Newport News Mother Amidst Police Probe

In a touching tribute, six children aged between 8-15 mourned the tragic death of their mother, who was fatally shot on 33rd Street in Newport News, as per police reports.

Close to the very spot where Tahesha Saunders met her untimely demise, family and friends gathered on Sunday, shedding tears and sharing heartfelt memories.

To honor Saunders, attendees lit candles, held balloons, and extended emotional support to each other. First cousins of the deceased, Latoya Delk and Ashley Spratley, spoke fondly of her, emphasizing her devotion to her children.

“She was an incredible mother. She leaves behind six wonderful children, and it’s heartbreaking to think we’ve lost her in such a tragic manner,” said Delk.

The search is on for the individual responsible for Saunders’ fatal shooting on Thursday morning. The sorrow is especially profound for the family, as this isn’t the first time they’re experiencing such a loss. Delk mentioned the particular anguish her aunt, Saunders’ mother, is undergoing, stating, “She’s now lost two daughters. The sudden nature of this tragedy makes it even more painful.”

While grieving, the family seeks the community’s assistance in bringing closure to this case.

“We urge everyone to come forward with any information that might help. Think of the six children left behind, navigating life without their mother. They need all the support they can get,” the family pleaded.

Anyone with relevant details about Saunders’ incident is requested to contact the police on their crime line at 1800-LOCK-U-UP (1888-562-5887). For further details about Tahesha Saunders, refer to the provided link.