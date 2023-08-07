Mid-Air Collision Kills Two Firefighters and Pilot in California

A tragic mid-air collision between two firefighting helicopters in southern California resulted in three deaths on Sunday.

While one chopper managed to land safely post-collision, the other tragically crashed, taking the lives of two firefighters and a pilot. They were battling a fire in Cabazon, 90 miles from Los Angeles.

According to CNN, the helicopters were among six aircraft attending to a structure fire that spread to surrounding vegetation.

The crash ignited an additional four-acre fire, which was later put out.

Cal Fire’s Southern Region Chief, David Fulcher, mourned the loss on Monday, stating three invaluable lives were lost: a Cal Fire Division chief, a captain, and a contract pilot.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Fulcher said, “While this is heartbreaking, we’re also grateful the incident didn’t have a higher toll. The crew of the first chopper landed without any harm.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently probing the crash.”