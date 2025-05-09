3 Men Facing Allegations of Harassing a Female Co-Worker at a Restaurant

A 19-year-old man from Logan, Utah, has been arrested, and police are still searching for two other men after a woman came forward with claims that she endured years of sexual harassment and abuse while working at a local restaurant. The woman, who legally resides in the U.S. on a work visa, said fear of losing her job and being deported kept her silent until now.

Sawal Sawal was booked into the Cache County Jail on April 24 after a Logan City Police investigation uncovered disturbing allegations. Just days later, arrest warrants were issued for the other two suspects: 41-year-old Santosh Tiwary and 29-year-old Kumar Akshat. The three men, according to court documents, worked alongside the woman at the same restaurant where most of the abuse allegedly happened.

The woman first reported the abuse in August 2024. She told investigators the harassment went on for years and took place primarily in the kitchen, away from the eyes of customers. She described how the men would grope her, grabbing her buttocks or squeezing her breasts while she was working. Sometimes, they tried to kiss her or made sexual comments and jokes about her body.

She didn’t feel safe speaking up at the time. Even though she was in the country legally, she worried that leaving her job might somehow threaten her immigration status. She endured the harassment until she was able to get out and find work elsewhere.

When she did finally come forward, she brought more than just her story. She gave police multiple videos of the alleged abuse and said she had reported the behavior to her boss—but nothing was done. No one stepped in to stop it.

The case has now led to multiple felony charges for the three men, including forcible sexual abuse and distribution of pornography. They also face misdemeanor charges for assault and sexual solicitation.

Sawal recently appeared in Logan’s 1st District Court on May 5. His next court appearance is set for May 12, when he’ll have to decide if he wants a preliminary hearing.

Meanwhile, police believe Akshat is now living in Beaverton, Oregon, and Tiwary has left the country for what’s described as an extended visit to his home country. Law enforcement is actively working to track them down.

For the woman at the center of the case, finally speaking up meant taking a huge personal risk—but she did it. Her courage is now driving a legal process that could bring accountability and justice after years of being silenced.

