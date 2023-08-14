Maui Residents Resort to Paddle Boards Amid Wildfire Crisis

Amidst the peril, a video circulated on Sunday depicting residents utilizing paddle boards to reach a supply-laden boat. This innovative approach stems from a dire need, as disruptions in telecommunications have hampered official relief efforts, leaving local and state authorities grappling with the unfolding disaster.

The wildfire’s severity is underlined by the grim statistics: 93 confirmed fatalities, over 1,000 individuals missing, and the dubious honor of being the deadliest wildfire the U.S. has witnessed in over a century, as reported by Maui County.

Newsweek reached out to the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) and the Hawaii Tourism Authority to gain insights into the wildfire situation, which began last week and swept across multiple Hawaiian islands. Hurricane Dora’s winds have further fueled these fires.

Maui has borne the brunt of this calamity, with the renowned town of Lahaina facing near-total destruction on August 9. The exact cause of the wildfires remains uncertain, though prevailing theories suggest a combination of arid and hot conditions.

In the unfolding panic, thousands of Maui residents evacuated, many just narrowly escaping the rapidly advancing flames. There were accounts of no prior warnings before the fires reached residential zones, leading to hasty evacuations. Lahaina, historically significant as the erstwhile Hawaiian Kingdom capital, has suffered immense losses.

Startling images reveal the magnitude of destruction, with much of Lahaina now in ruins. The relief supplies sent to aid the displaced inhabitants of Maui are experiencing delays in distribution, adds Honolulu Civil Beat.

The challenges don’t end there: blocked roads and destroyed cars mean many can’t reach the supply distribution centers. This inefficiency has led to increasing exasperation among residents, who, according to The New York Times, believe volunteers are outpacing governmental assistance.

Maui residents secure food and supplies to giant inflatable paddle boards and haul the items to the shore using jet skis.



Local churches and privately-owned boats and aircraft have become critical lifelines for many. One striking video on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared by KanekoaTheGreat, captures residents on paddle boards, ferrying supplies from a boat. They’re using jet skis and inflatable boards to transport essential items to the shore.

Governor Josh Green expressed his concern, stating that these wildfires could be the most catastrophic natural disaster Hawaii has ever endured.