In a harrowing incident at the Walter J. Damrosch School in Morrisania, Bronx, a librarian inadvertently left his 1-year-old daughter in his parked SUV for an extended period. As per NYPD reports, Michael Dodes, 41, the school librarian, went about his workday, seemingly unaware of his oversight.

A vigilant school employee, spotting the child inside the Subaru Forester, promptly intervened with the assistance of a colleague. They shattered the rear passenger window, ensuring the child’s safety. The girl, while recovering, was later taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital and is in stable condition.

Jenna Lyle, representing the Department of Education, commended the staff’s quick action and informed that the librarian will be reassigned away from student interaction.

The episode is a chilling reminder of a tragic 2019 incident, where twin toddlers succumbed to heat in a similar situation in the Bronx. The inside temperature of a vehicle can rise swiftly, even if outside conditions seem mild.

Authorities urge caregivers always to double-check their vehicles, especially on warm days, to avoid such dire circumstances.”