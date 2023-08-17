Maui’s Emergency Chief Defends His Decision Amidst Wildfire Siren Controversy

Herman Andaya, the head of Maui’s Emergency Management Agency, has come under fire for his decision not to activate the island’s warning sirens during a recent wildfire. On August 16, in a press conference, Andaya firmly defended his choice, stating he has no remorse over not using the sirens even as the fire consumed large parts of the island.

Andaya explained that the island’s residents received alerts through mobile devices, radio, television, and the county’s specialized alert system. However, with the wildfires’ rapid spread, the media began to question Andaya’s qualifications and judgment for his role. This skepticism was evident during the press conference led by Governor Josh Green.

Andaya elaborated on his decision, emphasizing that in Hawaii, sirens are typically associated with tsunami warnings. He feared that if activated, the sirens might have led residents to instinctively seek refuge towards higher terrains – precisely where the wildfire was raging.

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya today defended the decision not to activate emergency sirens warning #Maui residents and visitors about the wildfires. Here's a clip from the press conference.



Details: https://t.co/0m3zSd9QmD #HInews #StarAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/lSe3iM6flj — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) August 17, 2023

“If we had activated the sirens that night, there’s a chance people would have fled mauka [toward the mountains], putting them directly in the path of the flames,” Andaya explained.

Additionally, he highlighted, “We don’t have sirens mauka, where the fire was descending. Even if we did sound them, those in the mountainside might not have been saved.”

Tensions escalated during the press conference when a journalist cited survivor accounts claiming that sirens could have saved many from the advancing flames. The reporter also brought up reports alleging that Andaya, who took office in 2017, lacked prior management experience, even suggesting the possibility of his resignation.

Andaya countered, “The claim about my lack of experience before this role is simply untrue. Over time, we’ve undergone ample training. So, deeming me unqualified is an inaccurate assertion.”

Despite Andaya’s explanations, public skepticism remains. Yet, Mayor Richard Bissen and Governor Josh Green stood by him. Governor Green notably concurred, saying if he heard the sirens, his first thought would be an impending tsunami.